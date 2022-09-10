Robert W. Baird Raises ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $23.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOM. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 183,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

