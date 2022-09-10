ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,491.61

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, ROAD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $54,491.61 and $94,456.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

