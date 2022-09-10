Rise (RISE) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $89,842.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00042476 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,737,908 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

