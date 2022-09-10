RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 121.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

