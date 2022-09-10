Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.0658 on Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $86,193.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

