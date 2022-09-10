Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.75. Revlon shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,968,207 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Revlon Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.90.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
