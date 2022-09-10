Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.75. Revlon shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,968,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

