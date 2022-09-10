Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Toyota Motor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.90%. Toyota Motor has a consensus target price of $178.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.73 $25.37 billion $16.60 8.77

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41% Toyota Motor 8.42% 9.98% 4.03%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.