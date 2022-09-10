Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 9th (AMPH, CW, EMA, ENS, GME, HNI, IBCP, LIVN, NWC, OLO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 9th:
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
North West (TSE:NWC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$40.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.