Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 9th (AMPH, CW, EMA, ENS, GME, HNI, IBCP, LIVN, NWC, OLO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 9th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Emera (TSE:EMA)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North West (TSE:NWC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$40.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.