ReFork (EFK) Price Down 6.1% This Week

ReFork (EFK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $10,558.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReFork has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

