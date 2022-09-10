Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 266,750 shares trading hands.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.11.

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

Further Reading

