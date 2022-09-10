Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

RJF opened at $108.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

