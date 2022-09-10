Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $541,460.03 and $146,038.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 123.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.80 or 0.08130341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00186359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00288499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00754260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00626243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.