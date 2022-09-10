R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is Eversept Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 628,374 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.49% of R1 RCM worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 7,399,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock worth $11,267,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

