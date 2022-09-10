QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

Shares of QS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

