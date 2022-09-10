Quantstamp Market Cap Tops $13.53 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $268,870.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

