Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,892,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

