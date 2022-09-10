Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 11,389 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

