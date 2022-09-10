Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.