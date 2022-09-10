Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 0.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

