Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $13.40 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

