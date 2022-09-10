Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

