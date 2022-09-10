Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000. Wayfair accounts for about 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $994,025. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

