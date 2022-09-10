Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $31.72 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

