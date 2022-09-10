Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,993 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

