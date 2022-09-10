Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,568,446 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Quadrise Fuels International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market cap of £17.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Insider Activity

About Quadrise Fuels International

In other Quadrise Fuels International news, insider Andy Morrison acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

