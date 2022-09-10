Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 187,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,158. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

