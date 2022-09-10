Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Raised by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up approximately 3.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $178,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

