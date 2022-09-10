Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,580 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Prudential Trading Up 2.5 %

LON PRU opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 970.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,013.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The stock has a market cap of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.13. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35).

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

