ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 19948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

PBSFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

