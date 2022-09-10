ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

