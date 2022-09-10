PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of research firms have commented on PRV.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

