Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 901,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.4% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility Company Profile

VRRM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 500,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.