Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 268,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

