Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ODP worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,341,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 521,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

