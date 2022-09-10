Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,236 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE REZI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 355,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.