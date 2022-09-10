Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,768 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,358,387 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 888,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 532,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 440,609 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,711. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $743.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.14.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

