Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $6,777,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

