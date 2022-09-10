Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,810.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.8% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

