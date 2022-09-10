Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,832,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $976,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Friday. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.30.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.