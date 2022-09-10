Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,531 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1,493.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.70. 1,940,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,267. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

