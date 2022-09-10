PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) rose 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 89,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

