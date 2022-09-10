Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 8,955,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 6,220,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.