POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) is Greenline Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up 2.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in POSCO by 343.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of PKX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 263,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

