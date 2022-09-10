Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $209.90 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $209.90 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00783727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

