POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Up 5.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 56,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 26,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POET shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.