POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Up 5.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 56,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 26,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POET shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

About POET Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.