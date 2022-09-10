Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $295,000 Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,728,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

IEO traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 144,572 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.