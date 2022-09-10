Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up approximately 1.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %

IVZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,031. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

