Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $519,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.37. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,095. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73.

