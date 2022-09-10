Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $132.48. 214,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

