Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $487,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 3,578,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,453. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

